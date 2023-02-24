Ben Foster has admitted he has “no regrets” about turning down a move to Newcastle United in September before deciding to retire from football.

His words come after it was announced that Lloris Karius, Newcastle’s third-string goalkeeper, is set to start the Carabao Cup final for the Toon with Nick Pope suspended and Martin Dubravka cup-tied, which has led many to believe that it could have been Foster in Karius’ shoes if he chose to sign for Eddie Howe’s team at the start of the season.

Speaking to Talksport, Foster said he is happy with his decision to hang up his boots.

“Just to put a bit of context behind that, earlier in the season I could have signed for Newcastle when Karl Darlow got a little injury. I was very close to doing it, I ummed and ahhed quite a bit but eventually decided that I’d hung up my gloves and boots and done it for a reason.

“But no regrets from my side. I’m quite happy doing what I’m doing. I think I’d be too stiff anyway. I’d hate to be wheeled out on national TV looking like an old man!”

Nowadays, Foster is happily enjoying retirement after making 535 appearances across a 20-year career, as he now has a Youtube channel “The Cycling GK” which has over 1 million subscribers, while he also hosts a podcast called “The Fozcast“, and he’ll no doubt be preparing to sit back and watch what could have been his Newcastle team take on a former side of his in Manchester United for Carabao Cup glory on Sunday afternoon.