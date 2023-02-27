Mohamed Salah eyed for major transfer if another deal goes through, Liverpool’s position “unclear”

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah could reportedly become a top transfer target for one of Europe’s biggest clubs this summer, depending on how other deals materialise.

It seems Salah is likely to be eyed up as an ideal Lionel Messi replacement for Paris Saint-Germain if the Argentine superstar does end up leaving the Parc des Princes.

See the tweets below as journalist Jacque Talbot explains the latest on the situation, with Messi still in talks with PSG over a new contract, while Liverpool’s position on Salah is apparently “unclear”, though it’s expected that they would be unlikely to let the Egypt international go…

Salah hasn’t been at his best for Liverpool this season, so it might not be the worst idea to cash in on him while they still can.

One imagines the 30-year-old could still do the business in Ligue 1, where it’s slightly less competitive overall, and he’d certainly make a good fit in terms of being a direct replacement for Messi.

Having lost Sadio Mane last summer, Liverpool would probably do well to keep hold of an experienced figure like Salah, but it might also be time to revamp this squad that appears to be in decline.

