PIF plotting another investment which will boost Newcastle project

PIF completed the takeover of Newcastle United back in 2021 and the investment group are now looking to expand their portfolio and buy more clubs in France or Belgium.

As per reports, the Saudi investment group are looking to emulate Premier League champions Manchester City and they are hoping to buy a number of clubs across Europe where they can send players from Newcastle unknown and help them develop.

The model has worked wonders with Manchester City and it could help Newcastle develop into a footballing powerhouse as well.

The Magpies have certainly shown great improvement since their takeover and they are currently pushing for Champions League qualification.

Newcastle have put together a talented squad that is likely to improve further in the coming months.

It remains to be seen whether PIF can complete the acquisitions of other European clubs and establish a footballing empire in the coming seasons.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are now fifth in the league table and they will be desperate to finish in the top four. They managed to reach the final of the Carabao Cup as well, where they were beaten by Manchester United.