Pablo Sarabia has admitted that he prefers “being part of a team” at Wolves compared to PSG in a recent interview with the Telegraph.

Speaking to John Percy, Sarabia revealed his true thoughts on what he believes is the most important thing in football.

“It was amazing to play with Messi, Mbappe and Neymar but for me, the most crucial thing is to feel important in the team.

“I prefer to be on another team to feel that togetherness, to be part of it and be a member of the team and a family, rather than just a collection of individuals.”

Sarabia joined PSG from Sevilla in 2019 and made 98 appearances over four years in Paris, but played just 21 times across his final two seasons at the club, leading to a loan move to Sporting in 2021/22, for whom he scored 21 times in 45 matches last season.

The 30-year old Spaniard said that he wasn’t happy with his lack of minutes in France and wanted to enjoy his football again in what he called “his prime years”.

“I wasn’t happy not playing. It’s very difficult to play with the level of players at PSG so I made the decision to come here. “In my career I have gone through a lot of difficult moments but now I think I want to enjoy the job because I feel that right now I’m in the prime of my career.”

Sarabia has featured in all of Wolves’ games since he touched down at Molineux in mid-January, scoring once, and hopefully he can start enjoying his football once again.