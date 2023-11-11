Wolverhampton Wanderers have equalised with just a few minutes left to play against Tottenham Hotspur during Saturday afternoon’s early Premier League kick-off at Molineux.

Taking an early lead thanks to a close-range finish from Brennan Johnson, Spurs would have been hopeful they could hold on to take all three points.

However, struggling to remain in charge of the game, Spurs’ recent injury crisis, which sees both Mickey van de Ven and James Maddison ruled out until the New Year, quickly became apparent.

With the momentum shifting into the home team’s favour, Gary O’Neil’s side got exactly what they deserved right at the death.

Pablo Sarabia executed a brilliant volley which left opposition goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario with no chance.