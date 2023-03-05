Rio Ferdinand names two potential Man United transfer targets who “jump out at you”

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has named two potential striker targets for the club to try to bring in in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils lost Cristiano Ronaldo in the middle of the season, bringing in Wout Weghorst on loan as a short-term option to provide cover in that department.

One imagines, however, that Man Utd will want to sign a world class player at the peak of their powers ahead of next season, with Ferdinand naming Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen as his two preferred options.

Kane has proven himself in the Premier League for many years now, and it’s clear he’d fit in well at Old Trafford, where he could also finally get the chance to win trophies, whilst also continuing to pursue Alan Shearer’s all-time Premier League leading goal-scorer record.

Osimhen, meanwhile, is another player Ferdinand is a big fan of, with the pundit describing Napoli’s Nigerian front-man as one of the most in-form strikers in Europe at the moment.

“I think United are looking to sign a striker, there’s no secrets around it,” Ferdinand told William Hill, as quoted by the Metro.

“Wout Weghorst was maybe a short-term option, although I think he has offered a lot and is doing everything that the manager would have wanted.

“There are two options that jump out at you. I think Victor Osimhen, in terms of form and being that out-and-out number nine striker, is arguably in better form than anyone in the world at the moment.

“Harry Kane is also someone people are talking about – there may be contract negotiations with Tottenham coming up, or perhaps he’d be looking to move.

“If that were to be the case, then I wouldn’t be disappointed with either. I think signing a number nine who can score 20-25 goals a season is something that the club are looking to do.”