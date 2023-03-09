Newcastle United star Callum Wilson has admitted he has to apologise for getting it very wrong with recent comments about Liverpool.

The England international, speaking on The Footballer’ Football Podcast, has owned up to making an inaccurate claim that the Reds were not ‘back’ after their recent win against the Magpies at St James’ Park.

Wilson now sees that Liverpool really do look back to their best after thrashing Manchester United 7-0 in a shock result at the weekend.

Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez scored two goals each as they ripped Erik ten Hag’s side to shreds, looking like the Liverpool of old that used to be so dominant and electrifying to watch under Jurgen Klopp.

It still doesn’t look entirely straightforward for LFC to finish in the top four, but they’re certainly in a better position now than they were a few weeks ago, and Wilson thinks they do now look like they’re back to their best.

“I apologise for saying that Liverpool aren’t back. They’re back with a bang!” Wilson said.

“Anything I say at the minute the universe shows the opposite.”