‘There’s clearly something’ – Journalist claims Gracia doesn’t like Leeds forward

Journalist Beren Cross has discussed the ongoing situation with Wilfried Gnonto falling out of favour at Leeds United, suggesting there must be an issue with manager Javi Gracia.

Gracia recently replaced Jesse Marsch as Leeds boss and the jury is still out over whether he’s quite the right choice to get the club out of the relegation battle they find themselves in.

One major talking point is not making more use of a talent like Gnonto, who had made a great start to life at Elland Road.

Speaking on a live stream, Cross said: “There’s clearly something in Gnonto that he just doesn’t quite fancy.

“I don’t know what it is because for me, again that first goal is just typical Gnonto, that’s what he brings to the team with the assist that he gave to Harrison.

“So it was strange but there’s clearly something there in Gnonto that Gracia just doesn’t quite fully like.”