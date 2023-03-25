Newcastle United are reportedly looking to sell Allan Saint-Maximin at the end of the season.

A report from 90 min claims that they are already looking at potential replacements for the French winger who is increasingly likely to leave the club in the summer.

Saint-Maximin has not been at his best this season and his performances have been rather underwhelming. The 26-year-old Newcastle star has one goal and three assists across all competitions this season.

The report claims that Newcastle are eyeing up a move for his compatriot Marcus Thuram as a potential alternative.

The 25-year-old Frenchman will be a free agent in the summer and he has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent pumps. Thuram has 15 goals to his name across all competitions and he could prove to be a superb acquisition for Newcastle.

The Borussia Monchengladbach star can operate as a winger as well as a centre-forward. His versatility will be an added bonus for Newcastle.

The Magpies have drawn 11 league games this season and they will need to add more goals to their side so that they can turn these draws into wins. Thuram seems like the ideal addition and he could prove to be a major bargain on a free transfer.

Meanwhile, Saint maximin has been a fan-favourite since his move to Newcastle and his departure will certainly disappoint the fans. However, the French winger is quite inconsistent and Newcastle will have to aim for better players if they want to win the major trophies in the coming seasons.