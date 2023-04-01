‘Hard to understand’ – Pundit suggests player should think of leaving Leeds if Javi Gracia stays

It’s not been the best of Premier League seasons for Leeds United, and one pundit has even gone as far as to suggest that one of the club’s players should perhaps think about leaving the club if manager, Javi Gracia, stays on beyond the end of the current campaign.

The Elland Road outfit appear to be sitting pretty in 14th position in the table, but upon closer inspection they’re only two points away from the relegation places according to the official Premier League website.

Although much of the season was spent under the stewardship of Jesse Marsch, it’s Gracia that has the task of keeping them in the English top-flight for another season.

It’s not an impossible task given that they have 11 games to play, but included in those fixtures are matches against Arsenal, Liverpool, Newcastle, Man City and Tottenham.

Whether or not they go down, Paul Robinson has had his say on what Wilfried Gnonto should do if Gracia remains in the position for 2023/24.

“It’s hard to understand why he’s not deemed good enough to start for Leeds or why he’s taken off after an hour,” he said to MOT Leeds News.

“If I was him and I remained a bit part player and Javi Gracia stayed next season I would be looking to get out as well.”

More Stories / Latest News Video: De Bruyne fires Man City ahead against Liverpool straight after half-time Mo Salah’s goal against Man City sees Egyptian King set another stunning Liverpool record Video: Alvarez brings Man City level against Liverpool after pinpoint Grealish assist

At 19 years of age, Italian international Gnonto has his whole football career ahead of him.

A drop into the Championship isn’t likely to be positive for his international chances either, and given his relatively young age and potential projection, it may actually be a good move for the club to cash in on their young talent.