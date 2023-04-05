Harrison discloses the one ‘behind the scenes’ change Gracia has made since Marsch sacking

Leeds United star Jack Harrison has given some insight into a key change new manager Javi Gracia has made since replacing Jesse Marsch.

The Spanish tactician has helped improve results and performances for Leeds as they look to stay away from the relegation zone.

Harrison has made it clear Gracia has made the team more tactically organised now, and that’s certainly obvious from watching LUFC on the pitch.

“He’s come in and been like a breath of fresh air,” he said. “Tactically, we’ve been a bit more organised. He focuses on details, he’s really detail-orientated.

“With him coming in, that style of play and methodology has been really important.”

