Key Man United star available for Everton clash confirms happy Erik ten Hag

Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Christian Eriksen will return to Man United’s squad for their clash with Everton at Old Trafford on Saturday.

It is the first time the Danish star has been available for selection in over two months after the midfielder damaged ankle ligaments following a challenge by Reading’s Andy Carroll in the FA Cup on January 28.

That left Ten Hag fuming at the time as Eriksen was supposed to be out of action until the end of April, but the Dutch coach was happier today as the 31-year-old is now ready for the run-in.

“The good news is Christian Eriksen is back in training and he will be back in the squad tomorrow,’ said Ten Hag at his press conference via the Daily Mail.

Eriksen returned to full training this week ahead of schedule and will be a big boost for Erik ten Hag over the remaining few weeks. The midfielder was a key part of the Dutch coach’s team before his injury and was performing better than most people expected.

With Casemiro unavailable this will give United’s midfield a bit more quality and the 31-year-old will receive a good reception from the Old Trafford faithful should he get some minutes on Saturday.