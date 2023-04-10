Several pundits have called for Constantine Hatzidakis to be banned for at least eight games following his altercation with Andy Robertson yesterday.

At half time between Liverpool and Arsenal yesterday, Robertson was seen walking over to Hatzidakis to say a few words, with the latter seen throwing his elbow toward the face of the Scotsman.

I keep being told the officials definitely definitely are not fighting for Arsenal… Yet here is Constantine Hatzidakis, throwing almost as many elbows as Xhaka…#THFC #COYS #LIVARS pic.twitter.com/6RiZZ1tyil — Football Confidential ? (@footballconfid1) April 9, 2023

Darren Bent took to Twitter after the incident occurred and got straight to the point, saying: “Eight game ban for the linesman“, while on 5 Live, Chris Sutton cited Aleksandar Mitrovic’s eight-match ban for his push on Chris Kavanagh as a benchmark for punishment.

“As far as I can see, he has to be banned.

“He will have to sit out a number of games. I can’t remember another incident like this. Where is the precedent for these things? A big debating point was Mitrovic and the eight-game suspension and the FA want him banned for more, but you can’t have assistants throwing elbows. What should the punishment be?”

It certainly was a moment of madness from Hatzidakis, who will now wait to find out what punishment the PGMOL will give him as a result of his actions.