Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga has been linked with a move away from the Spanish club at the end of the season.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder has caught the attention of a number of Premier League clubs with his performances this season. The technically gifted midfielder has been a key player for Celta Vigo this season, and he has nine goals and four assists to his name across all competitions.

A report from Atlantico claims that Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing the talented young La Liga ace and they will face competition from clubs like Manchester City, Newcastle United, Manchester United and Liverpool.

The 20-year-old can operate as a central attacking midfielder as well as a winger. He will add some much-needed craft and goals to the Tottenham midfield.

Tottenham need to add more creativity in the central areas so that they can break down the opposition’s defences and Veiga would be a solid, long-term acquisition. His arrival will help players like Harry Kane who have had to drop deep quite often this season in order to create chances.

Bringing in a quality midfielder would allow players like Kane to focus on their goalscoring, and the youngster will be able to share the creative burden.

The 20-year-old is far from his peak, and he is likely to improve further with coaching and experience. Veiga has all the attributes to develop into a top-class Premier League playmaker.

Playing against the best defenders in the Premier League will only accelerate his development and help him fulfil his potential.

The midfielder has a €40 million (£35m) release clause in his contract and Tottenham certainly have the means to pay the asking price. The release clause could look like a bargain in the long run if the midfielder continues to improve and build on his recent performances.