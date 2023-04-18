Sadio Mane makes decision on his Bayern Munich future

Sadio Mane has made a decision on his Bayern Munich future after a tough week for the former Liverpool star.

According to Sky Germany, the Senegal international does not want to leave Bayern Munich this summer despite recent criticism and pressure to go.

The former Liverpool man is said to be determined to overcome the difficulties he has experienced over the last week and wants to turn his situation around at the German club.

This comes after Mane punched teammate Leroy Sane last Tuesday following Bayern’s 3-0 defeat in the Champions League to Man City. The reason for his behaviour has yet to be made public but it has made his situation difficult.

Mane was suspended for Bayern Munich’s 1-1 with Hoffenheim at the weekend and the forward has been fined a massive €500,000 for his actions.

The 31-year-old will be available for the German side’s clash with Man City on Wednesday but will likely be playing for his future between now and the end of the season, unless it has already been decided.