Liverpool are keen on signing the French international midfielder Adrien Rabiot at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old midfielder will be a free agent in the summer and the Reds could look to snap him up for a bargain.

Rabiot was a key player for France in the recently concluded World Cup and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are currently lacking in quality when it comes to their midfield department and they are set to lose players like Naby Keita, Alex, Oxlade-Chamberlain, and James Milner at the end of the season. All three players will move on as free agents and the Reds will have to replace them adequately.

According to journalist Ignazio Genuardi, Rabiot is on Klopp’s shortlist as the German manager looks to bring in midfield reinforcements in the summer. Signing the 28-year-old French international and a free transfer could prove to be a masterstroke, and it would allow Liverpool to direct their resources into the other areas of the squad as well.

Rabiot has proven his quality in Italy with Juventus and the opportunity to showcase his skills in England could prove to be a tempting proposition.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can attract the player to Anfield in the coming months. They have had a disappointing season so far and Champions League qualification is in major doubt.

The 28-year-old could look to join a club with Champions League football next season and Liverpool might find it difficult to convince him if they miss out on a top-four finish.