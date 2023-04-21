Leeds United have had a disappointing campaign so far and they are currently involved in the relegation battle.

The Whites are 16th in the league table, just two points clear of the drop zone. They have picked up a crushing defeat in the last two matches at home and the side is clearly struggling with a lack of confidence and belief right now.

It seems that the Whites have now been handed a major injury below. Midfielder Tyler Adams is currently sidelined with an injury and the American international might not play again this season.

Manager Javi Gracia has revealed that the true extent of the damage is yet to be determined, and the player will need more time to get back onto the pitch.

“He’s working hard, but we need time,” he said, as quoted by Leeds Live. “He’s a player who we can’t replace very well. We have Adam Forshaw but he was injured long-term. “It’s an absence in an important position. There’s some young players in there that are good, but we don’t have a solution for that. We work with the players we have, very good players.”

Leeds have been quite vulnerable at the back this season, and they cannot afford to lose a quality defensive midfielder like Tyler Adams. His absence has left the Leeds defence exposed, and Gracia will be hoping that the 24-year-old can return to action soon.

Leeds will be desperate to secure safety in the coming months and preserve their status as a Premier League club for another season.