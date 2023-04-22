Sporting CP midfielder Marcus Edwards is reportedly a target for Premier League clubs, Liverpool and Newcastle United.

As per 90min, the two Premier League clubs sent scouts to watch the 24-year-old playmaker in action on Thursday night, and they will have been impressed with his showing against Juventus.

The former Tottenham player scored for his side, but he failed to guide them to the semifinals of the competition.

Regardless, he has had a splendid season with the Portuguese club, scoring 12 goals and picking up 12 assists across all competitions.

Edwards has a big future ahead of him and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for the two clubs.

Liverpool will need to add more creativity to their side, and Edwards is capable of playing as a central attacking midfielder as well as a winger.

His versatility will be an added bonus for the Reds. Working with a manager like Jurgen Klopp will help the midfielder develop further and fulfil his potential.

Similarly, Newcastle need to bring in players who will help create more opportunities and score goals consistently.

The Magpies have struggled to find the back of the net consistently this season, and they will need to improve going forward.

Edwards seems like a quality option for both clubs and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

Newcastle are probably more likely to finish in the top four and Champions League qualification could make them a more attractive destination for players.