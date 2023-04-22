Video: Mo Salah slides Liverpool ahead again in five-goal thriller against Forest

No sooner had Nottingham Forest drawn level for the second time in their match against Liverpool at Anfield than their woeful defence couldn’t keep out a set-piece again, and Mo Salah was there to gobble up the chance.

No goals at half-time had given way to an avalanche of them after the break, each one seemingly as a result of desperately poor defending from both sides.

For Liverpool’s third, Trent Alexander-Arnold simply whipped the ball into the danger area and Salah got there first to slide it past Keylor Navas.

How about that delivery by TAA to Mo Salah! ? ?: @USANetwork | #LIVNFO pic.twitter.com/eCjJcvvH6W — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 22, 2023

Pictures from beIN Sports and NBC Sports Soccer