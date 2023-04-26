19 goals, 8 assists this season: Tottenham eyeing £70m move for 25-year-old

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keeping tabs on the Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez.

The 25-year-old striker has been in splendid form for the Italian club, scoring 19 goals and picking up eight assists along the way.

His performances have clearly caught the attention of Tottenham Hotspur and they are looking to bring him in if they lose Harry Kane in the summer.

Star striker Harry Kane is thought to be a target for clubs like Manchester United. A report from Calciomercato.it claims that Tottenham could make a move for Martinez as a replacement for Kane.

The Argentine international is reportedly valued at €80 million (£70m) and it remains to be seen whether Spurs are prepared to pay that kind of money for him.

The 25-year-old has the potential to improve further, and he could be a quality long-term acquisition for the North London club.

The World Cup winner certainly has the potential to justify the reported asking price in the coming seasons.

If Tottenham end up selling Kane, they should have the finances to afford Martinez in the summer.

Harry Kane is reportedly valued at €120 million by the Premier League club and it will be interesting to see whether clubs like Manchester United are prepared to pay a club-record fee for him.

Kane is one of the best players in the league and he will want to play for a club capable of winning major trophies. Tottenham are clearly not at that level yet and it makes sense for both parties to go separate ways this summer.