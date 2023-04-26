Chelsea on alert for surprise forward transfer following recent developments

Chelsea are reportedly on alert for the potential transfer of Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane, who is expected to leave the club after just one season.

The Senegal international left Liverpool for Bayern in the summer and hasn’t lived up to expectations in his time in the Bundesliga, despite previously being a hit in the Premier League for many years.

According to Football Insider, there is now interest from Chelsea in bringing Mane back to England, and that could be a smart move as this youthful Blues side looks in need of more experience and goal threat up front.

Chelsea could surely see Mane as an upgrade on flops like Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech, though it would surely hurt Liverpool fans to see this legendary figure in their recent history lining up for a rival.

Mane’s Bayern future seems in particular doubt after a recent blow-up with teammate Leroy Sane, so it perhaps looks for the best for all involved if he moves on at the end of the season.

It will be interesting to see if other clubs join Chelsea in the running for the 31-year-old.