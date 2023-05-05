Hugo Lloris will not feature for Tottenham Hotspur again this season.

The French goalkeeper, who was substituted at half-time during Spurs’ 6-1 thrashing against Newcastle United last month, has been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign with a thigh injury.

Interim manager Ryan Mason, who spoke to reporters ahead of Spurs’ Premier League game against Crystal Palace on Saturday, confirmed his number one is out for the foreseeable future.

Spurs currently sit seventh in the league table, and with their hopes of playing European football next season fading, Mason must now rely on backup keeper Fraser Forster to do a job between the sticks.