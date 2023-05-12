Erik Ten Hag confirms 20-year-old is in Man United’s plans next season

Erik Ten Hag has confirmed that Amad will be in his plans next season.

Despite being signed from Atlanta in 2021 by former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Amad, 20, has managed just nine senior appearances.

Consequently, after struggling to become one of the Red Devils’ regular first-team players, the young Ivorian has been sent out on loan.

Spending the second half of last season with Rangers and then immediately joining Sunderland for the 2022-23 campaign, it has been at the Stadium of Light where the 20-year-old has enjoyed his best football.

Not only has Amad scored 13 Championship goals this season, but his stunning strike against Preston North End last week helped secure the Black Cats’ playoff spot where they will now face Luton Town in the semi-final next week.

OH MY WORD WHAT A GOAL AMAD DIALLO! 🤩☄️ pic.twitter.com/7g9YgnxUoD — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) May 8, 2023

And following his fine individual campaign, Ten Hag has spoken about what next season could have in store for his young winger.

When quizzed by reporters on Friday over whether or not Amad will be part of his plans next season, Ten Hag, as quoted by Manchester Evening News, said: “Yes, of course, we loan such players to make development and make progress to bring them back, that is the aim of the loan.

“So we are really strong with them, we mentor them, we follow them, we have communication over the season, especially (technical director) Darren Fletcher invests a lot in such processes, the aim is to bring them back but as a better player with experience.”

Although Amad will be focusing on helping Sunderland win promotion back to the Premier League, recent reports have claimed Manchester United want him to attend their FA Cup final against rivals Manchester City next month.