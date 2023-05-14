Relegated Southampton defender Duje Caleta-Car is said to be on Liverpool’s shortlist ahead of the summer transfer window.

This is according to Fichajes, who say that Caleta-Car is likely to leave St. Mary’s with the Saints destined for the Championship after 11 years in England’s top division.

The Croatian 26-year old is of several players that could leave Southampton this summer, with a lot of their squad far too good for the Championship and Liverpool could pounce on the central defender, who is valued at €14million by Transfermarkt.

With Joel Matip potentially on the move this summer, a move for Caleta-Car would make sense for Liverpool, with Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez the Reds’ only other centrebacks.

Having signed him for £8million last September, the Saints could get a sale fee similar to that with the price not too hefty and with them going down a division, they’ll likely be able to find a player similar to that who is of Championship standard if they were to part ways with Caleta-Car this summer.