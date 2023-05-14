Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson is of the opinion that action needs to be taken over the situation surrounding Leeds’ move for Jean-Kevin Augustin three years ago.

Leeds signed Augustin from RB Leipzig on loan with an option to buy in January 2020, but when the Whites were promoted from the Championship that season, there was said to be a clause in his contract that meant Leeds had to sign him due to their promotion exploits – according to The Athletic – and the saga has now seemingly reached a point where the English side were last month ordered to pay Augustin £24.7million as a punishment for breach of contract.

Speaking to MOT Leeds News, Robinson, who made 119 appearances for Leeds between 1998 and 2004, gave his thoughts on the situation surrounding the club.

“It just sums Leeds up I think, it was a bad deal from the start. A desperation signing. Victor Orta will be quick to throw the good deals for Raphinha and Bielsa at you, but then you look at this Augustin deal and a lot of the other players, there are a lot of question marks about it.

“There has to be an investigation as to how this deal came about and how it was sanctioned for a player who wasn’t match fit. He wasn’t ready to play.”

Augustin is now plying his trade for Basel in Switzerland and will no doubt be waiting patiently for Leeds to agree to the breach of contract payment, which will hopefully bring this saga to a much-needed end for both player and club.