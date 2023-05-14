Paul Robinson wants to see action taken over Leeds transfer from 2020

Leeds United FC
Posted by

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson is of the opinion that action needs to be taken over the situation surrounding Leeds’ move for Jean-Kevin Augustin three years ago.

Leeds signed Augustin from RB Leipzig on loan with an option to buy in January 2020, but when the Whites were promoted from the Championship that season, there was said to be a clause in his contract that meant Leeds had to sign him due to their promotion exploits – according to The Athletic – and the saga has now seemingly reached a point where the English side were last month ordered to pay Augustin £24.7million as a punishment for breach of contract.

Speaking to MOT Leeds News, Robinson, who made 119 appearances for Leeds between 1998 and 2004, gave his thoughts on the situation surrounding the club.

It just sums Leeds up I think, it was a bad deal from the start. A desperation signing. Victor Orta will be quick to throw the good deals for Raphinha and Bielsa at you, but then you look at this Augustin deal and a lot of the other players, there are a lot of question marks about it.

Augustin was popular among Leeds fans, but injuries meant he only played 48 minutes of football for the club

There has to be an investigation as to how this deal came about and how it was sanctioned for a player who wasn’t match fit. He wasn’t ready to play.”

More Stories / Latest News
“Will be better” – Pundit tips Arsenal to come back bigger and stronger next season
Newcastle planning record big for midfielder if they finish in top four
Arsenal could be given the chance to sign Real Madrid star for just £17.5m

Augustin is now plying his trade for Basel in Switzerland and will no doubt be waiting patiently for Leeds to agree to the breach of contract payment, which will hopefully bring this saga to a much-needed end for both player and club.

More Stories Paul Robinson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.