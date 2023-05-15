Phil Hay claims Sam Allardyce is ‘angry’ with Leeds man after Newcastle game

The Athletic’s Phil Hay has claimed Leeds United manager Sam Allardyce is furious with defender Max Wober following the defender’s poor performance against Newcastle United last weekend.

Satuday’s early kick-off saw an exciting match play out at Elland Road. Although both teams sit at opposite ends of the table, it was the home team who took an early lead, and had Patrick Bamford not fluffed his spot kick, the Whites could have, and probably should have, led 2-0.

It wasn’t to be though, and after a quick fight back, the Magpies drew level thanks to a successfully converted penalty from Callum Wilson.

Wilson then scored his second in the second half before full-back Rasmus Kristensen equalised with a little over 10 minutes to play.

And although Junior Firpo was sent off in injury time, it has been Wober who has come in for the most criticism from his manager.

The centre-back was at fault for conceding Newcastle’s first spot-kick after he chopped Alexander Isak’s legs from under him; there were no complaints over the stonewall penalty.

And writing in his post-match column, Hay said: “Allardyce is angry about the first penalty. Angry that, despite warning all week, Wober went off his feet and brought down Isak. But other parts of the game are mission accomplished in comparison to what he wanted.”