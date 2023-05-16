Liverpool have no intention of going in for former player Sadio Mane this summer.

Football Insider has claimed that Klopp will not be pursuing Mane, the man he sold to Bayern Munich last summer.

The same report also states that the Senegal international is currently unhappy with the Bundesliga club and could leave in the upcoming window.

During his time with the Reds, the 31-year-old won a number of trophies including the Premier League and the Champions League.

Since he made the switch to the German capital, the winger has played 24 league games this season and has seven goals and five assists to his name.

With Liverpool boasting a number of quality wide attackers, it would’ve been hard to see where the former player would’ve fit in.

Should Klopp want to bolster his options this summer, it’s best that he looks for some new blood as opposed to searching for a potential reunion with former stars.

Mane will go down as a club legend for his time there and whilst a return to Anfield may have been a nice moment, all good things must come to an end.