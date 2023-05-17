Liverpool announce that four players will leave Anfield this summer

Liverpool have announced that Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will all leave the Merseyside club this summer upon the expiry of their contracts.

The four stars have spent a long period of their careers at Anfield and have gone on to win everything under the management of Jurgen Klopp over the last few seasons.

The stars have gone on to become fan favourites and their careers at Liverpool will be acknowledged on Saturday at the Reds’ final home fixture of the season against Aston Villa.

The players are set to get a huge reception from Anfield with the departure of Firmino the one that will hit home the hardest for many Liverpool fans.

We can confirm Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will leave the club upon the expiry of their contracts this summer. Special acknowledgements will be paid to the quartet at Anfield, with further tributes to follow at the end of the season. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 17, 2023

Milner is set to join Brighton this summer but it is uncertain where the other trio will end up next season.

Firmino will receive the most interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs, while Oxlade-Chamberlain is expected to stay in England.

Keita will also attract interest from European clubs but with just two games left, the trio will be trying to enjoy the time they have left at Liverpool before the next chapter in their careers begins.