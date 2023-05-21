Tottenham’s awful transfer record exposed in pundit’s brilliant take-down

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tony Cascarino has hit out at Tottenham’s awful transfer record, highlighting that their most expensive signings have basically all been failures.

In a superb take-down of Spurs’ recent record in the transfer market, Cascarino highlighted that pricey purchases like Richarlison didn’t improve at the club, and in fact seemed to go backwards.

Richarlison has certainly been one of the biggest disappointments of recent times, with the Brazilian only scoring one Premier League goal for Tottenham since his summer transfer from Everton last year.

See below as Cascarino also named the likes of Cristian Romero and Davinson Sanchez as expensive flops for Spurs…

More Stories / Latest News
Gary Lineker shares conspiracy theory involving Leicester City
West Ham want Arsenal winger, striker & midfielder + cash for Rice
Manchester United to compete with Premier League rivals for 23-year-old box-to-box midfielder

It’s a bit early to tell how Pedro Porro will end up doing, but he’s another costly signing who’s alongside some major flops on this list, so he’ll need to do well to avoid being remembered in the same way.

Tottenham had a spell where they made some smart signings like Toby Alderweireld, Son Heung-min and Christian Eriksen, but it’s been a while now since they pulled off anything like that in the transfer market.

More Stories Richarlison Tony Cascarino

1 Comment

Add a Comment

  1. All this n u still turn up like zombies scarier incase u miss someting n give levy n Lewis ur hard earn cash to keep most of it for them self

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.