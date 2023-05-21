Tottenham’s awful transfer record exposed in pundit’s brilliant take-down

Tony Cascarino has hit out at Tottenham’s awful transfer record, highlighting that their most expensive signings have basically all been failures.

In a superb take-down of Spurs’ recent record in the transfer market, Cascarino highlighted that pricey purchases like Richarlison didn’t improve at the club, and in fact seemed to go backwards.

Richarlison has certainly been one of the biggest disappointments of recent times, with the Brazilian only scoring one Premier League goal for Tottenham since his summer transfer from Everton last year.

See below as Cascarino also named the likes of Cristian Romero and Davinson Sanchez as expensive flops for Spurs…

"Tottenham are hopeless at the back!" ? "Have any of their most expensive signings been a huge success?" ? Toney Cascarino bemoans #THFC defensive frailties this season ? pic.twitter.com/MmOhz4wOAc — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) May 21, 2023

It’s a bit early to tell how Pedro Porro will end up doing, but he’s another costly signing who’s alongside some major flops on this list, so he’ll need to do well to avoid being remembered in the same way.

Tottenham had a spell where they made some smart signings like Toby Alderweireld, Son Heung-min and Christian Eriksen, but it’s been a while now since they pulled off anything like that in the transfer market.