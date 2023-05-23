Liverpool ace wanted by Premier League trio including Spurs

CaoimhIn Kelleher is reportedly attracting the interest of several clubs ahead of a possible summer Liverpool exit.

That’s according to a recent report from The Athletic’s James Pearce, who claims the Reds’ backup goalkeeper is being eyed by the likes of Brentford, Brighton and Tottenham Hotspur.

Kelleher, 24, is a product of Liverpool’s youth academy, so the club’s desire to retain him is expected. However, with the Irishman well behind number one Alisson in Jurgen Klopp’s pecking order, it is also understandable why the 24-year-old may want to move clubs in order to feature more regularly.

Liverpool’s backup keeper still has three years left on his contract, so the Reds are in no danger of losing him, but potentially honouring the player’s wishes, Klopp may sanction a sale, and with all of the aforementioned clubs in need of a new goalkeeper, this summer may be Kelleher’s best chance to finally become a side’s number one.

Since being promoted to the club’s senior first-team in 2019, Kelleher, who has also represented the Republic of Ireland on 10 occasions, has kept 10 clean sheets in 20 appearances, in all competitions.

