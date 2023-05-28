“No contact as things stand” – Brighton journalist makes interesting revelation surrounding Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool rumour

The Athletic’s Brighton journalist Andy Naylor says that Liverpool have made no contact with the Seagulls over a move for Alexis Mac Allister despite reports.

Links between Mac Allister and the Reds have been heavily reported recently, none more so by Fabrizio Romano, who said last week that personal terms had been agreed between the two parties with the Argentine expected to move on from the Amex this summer.

The midfielder, who has 12 goals and three assists in all competitions this season, has been one of Brighton’s most important players this season and Naylor’s words will give them some slip hope that he might not have agreed anything with the Reds yet.

Taking to Twitter, Naylor claims that a reliable source has told him that no terms have been agreed upon with just over two weeks until the transfer window opens.

“I’m aware of more reports from Argentina and others in recent days, a timetable, deal nearly done etc. It’s all news to the club he plays for and has deep respect for. It may turn out that way, but no contact from Liverpool as things stand (again from a reliable source).”

Will Mac Allister still be a Brighton player come August 31st? It’s unlikely, but stranger things have happened.