Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has been linked to the move away from the club at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old midfielder is reportedly a target for Spanish giants Real Madrid, but a report from Football Insider claims that the midfielder wishes to continue at the English club beyond this season. The player reportedly has a £60 million release clause in his contract.

Mac Allister joined Liverpool at the start of the season and he has established himself as a key player for the club. He has been one of the best central midfielders in the Premier League this season and he has established himself as an indispensable asset for Liverpool. The Reds are already losing Thiago Alcantara this summer, and they cannot afford to lose another quality midfielder.

They will be delighted to learn that the World Cup winner wishes to continue at Anfield despite links with Real Madrid. The South American has all the attributes to develop into a top-class player in the coming seasons and he might end up leaving Liverpool eventually, but he is unlikely to push for an exit after just one season at the club.

Mac Allister will want to achieve greatness at Liverpool

He will look to help Liverpool win trophies in the coming seasons. The midfielder helped Liverpool win the Carabao Cup in his debut season at the club, and it remains to be seen whether he can help them push for league title and the UEFA Champions League next season.

It is no surprise that clubs like Real Madrid are keen on securing his signature. Luka Modrić and Toni Kroos will have to be replaced adequately. Modric is in his twilight years and Kroos has already announced his retirement after the Euros. Mac Allister would have been a quality long-term acquisition for the Spanish club.

He is good enough to play for the biggest clubs in the world and Liverpool will be hoping to hold onto him for as long as possible.