Ian Wright is of the opinion that not many players need to be brought into Chelsea this summer by manager-to-be Mauricio Pochettino.

The Blues will be relieved to have finally got to the end of what has been one of the worst seasons in the club’s history, as they finished 12th, ten points above 18th having spent over £500million in the summer and January combined and seeing four different managers take their place in the Stamford Bridge dugout over the course of the campaign.

The Blues used 32 players this season, the joint 3rd-most of any side in the league which probably hasn’t helped their desire for consistency this year but the club will hope to offload some fringe names this summer to make manager-to-be Mauricio Pochettino‘s life a whole lot easier upon his arrival.

Chelsea do still need a couple of players in some key areas this summer though, and Wright picked out the two positions they need work in with the rest of the squad seemingly set.

“I don’t think he needs to do much because of the calibre of coach he is and how good he is with young players once he organises that team,” the former striker said on Match of the Day.

“If you look at what they’ve got, they’ll probably sign a goalkeeper, definitely a number nine, but when you look at what they’ve got, they have enough pieces.”

Chelsea’s squad is of course far too good to be finishing 12th and if Pochettino can bring in players in those positions that Wright highlighted along with a defensive midfielder, they should be back competing at the top end of the table once again.