Newcastle eyeing move for Leeds ace who was better than Declan Rice at World Cup

Newcastle United are reportedly set to raid Leeds United this summer.

The Whites found themselves relegated to the Championship on the Premier League’s final day last Sunday, and now confirmed to be playing second-tier football next season, the Yorkshire-based club are expected to bid farewell to multiple players.

And one name heavily linked with a move away from Elland Road is American midfielder Tyler Adams. Although Leeds didn’t have much to shout about this season, Adams was a rare positive. However, too good to play in the Championship, the midfielder is now expected to move on and possibly remain in the Premier League.

According to recent reports, Newcastle United like the US men’s national team international and are likely to pursue a summer deal.

Statistically, Adams not only had a decent domestic campaign but in action for the USA during last year’s winter World Cup in Qatar, the Leeds United number 12 was his country’s best player and even outperformed other defensive midfielders such as West Ham and England’s Declan Rice.

Valued at just £20m, Newcastle will feel they’re in a great position to land the highly-rated 24-year-old.