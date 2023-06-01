Pochettino risks wrath of Chelsea fans as star player is set to leave for Man City

The times they are a changing at Stamford Bridge, and it would appear that Mauricio Pochettino is wasting no time at all setting his stall out at Chelsea.

Perhaps the club do need such a firm hand if they’re going to get out of the mess that they and Todd Boehly have created for themselves.

It’s believed that Joao Felix has already been notified of the intention of the west Londoners in that they don’t want to either extend his loan deal or buy him permanently.

The futures of a number of other players are up in the air, but a surprising development has been noted by reliable journalist, Fabrizio Romano.

EXCL: Manchester City have opened concrete talks to sign Mateo Kovacic in the summer. Positive discussions took place with player’s camp in the last few days over personal terms ?? #MCFC Chelsea, open to selling Kovacic as part of midfield revolution. Talks will continue soon. pic.twitter.com/a9IL6NSdug — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 31, 2023

He tweeted that the Blues are in talks with Premier League rivals, Man City, for the proposed transfer of midfield dynamo, Mateo Kovacic.

Romano has even suggested that positive talks have take place regarding personal terms, arguably meaning that discussions are already well advanced for a player who could offer some real energy to the Chelsea midfield.

As The Telegraph noted back in February, City were interested in the player as long ago as 2018, and it appears that with just a year left on his contract, the Blues are ready to cash in on the 29-year-old.

Whether or not the deal reaches a positive conclusion as far as Man City are concerned, it’s clear that there will be a number of comings and goings before the start of the 2023/24 campaign.