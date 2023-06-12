Liverpool add 23-year-old star to list of transfer targets, club open to starting talks at €20-25m

Liverpool have added Torino defender Perr Schuurs to their list of transfer targets this summer, sources have informed CaughtOffside.

The 23-year-old has impressed in Serie A and it seems Liverpool are now considering him as one of a number of options to strengthen their squad this summer after a difficult campaign which saw them miss out on a place in the Champions League.

Fabrizio Romano has stated that Liverpool are working behind the scenes on signing a new centre-back this summer, preferably a left-footed one, but CaughtOffside understands that the right-footed Schuurs is also being considered.

The Netherlands Under-21 international looks like a player with a big future, and he could be a smart signing for the future as Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip look to be past the peak of their powers now.

Liverpool have just signed Alexis Mac Allister and further signings in midfield could be possible as well, but defence is also emerging as a priority for Jurgen Klopp and new sporting director Jorg Schmadtke.

Schuurs has interest from Juventus as well, however, with Torino understood to be ready to start negotiations for a fee of around €20-25million.

That could make the Dutchman one of the biggest bargains on the market this summer, so LFC could do well to look very seriously at him in the coming weeks and months.

Schuurs’ current Torino contract runs until 2026, so there seems little pressure on the Serie A side to sell, but it seems there is a chance for him to move for the right price this summer.