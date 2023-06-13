It’s been an incredibly long and drawn out process, but after seven months it would appear that the takeover of Man United could finally be close to an end.

The two main bidders, Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe, have been battling it out for weeks now, but with no news seemingly coming out of the club, the frustration for both, and for the long-suffering supporters of the Red Devils, was obvious.

However, it’s possible that the new owner could be announced as soon as this week after Qatari media appeared to announce that a decision had finally been made by the Glazer family.

According to Al-Watan (h/t Mirror Sport), Sheikh Jassim has been successful and this news will be communicated imminently.

That will surely come as a relief to everyone, not least Erik ten Hag who can, perhaps, now start to plan ahead properly regarding new signings this summer.

The Dutchman has kept his own counsel to this point but not knowing who will be in charge of the club or how much money he will have to spend isn’t the best way for a club as storied as Man United to be doing their business.

More Stories / Latest News Exclusive: Hojland could cost up to €60m as Man United and Chelsea wait in the wings Opinion: No coincidence Mbappe’s announcement comes in same week as Man United expect to name new owner Video: ‘I’m so happy and thrilled’ – Elton John sends congratulations to Man City stars

Once the news is 100 percent confirmed and announced, it will bring to an end months and months of speculation and allow everyone concerned to move forward.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe losing out on owning the club he’s supported all his love will be a huge blow, and it remains to be seen if he will look to make a bid on any other football clubs asa result.