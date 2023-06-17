Manchester United could miss out on Napoli’s Kim Min-jae.

Rumoured to have a modest release clause in his deal, which will be valid for just 15 days next month (Forbes), Kim, 26, is likely to leave Naples this summer.

However, despite being interested in bringing the South Korea international to the English Premier League, Manchester United have fallen behind in the race to sign him with Bayern Munich now the saga’s frontrunners after recently agreeing to personal terms with the centre-back.