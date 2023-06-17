Manchester United could miss out on Napoli’s Kim Min-jae.
Rumoured to have a modest release clause in his deal, which will be valid for just 15 days next month (Forbes), Kim, 26, is likely to leave Naples this summer.
Consequently, with the 26-year-old edging closer to playing his football at the Allianz Arena next season, the Red Devils have been forced to highlight possible alternatives.
And according to a recent report from transfer journalist Nicolo Schira, Monaco’s Axel Disasi has been joined on the 20-time league winners’ shortlist by Leeds United’s Robin Koch.
Koch, 26, is set to be made available by the Whites after they were relegated to the Championship on the final day of last season.
According to transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Christian Falk, the German defender, who could leave Elland Road on a free transfer, is attracting the interest of Eintracht Frankfurt, who have already made the defender aware of their desire to bring him back to the Bundesliga.
“Robin Koch is now on the market at Leeds United,” Falk wrote in his CaughtOffside SubStack column.
“His release clause has become active because of their relegation to the Championship, and despite having a contract in place until 2024 the defender can leave the Elland Road outfit on a free transfer. As a result, Eintracht Frankfurt have now lodged their interest with the player, giving him the opportunity to return to the Bundesliga after three years in England.”
And although Frankfurt appears to be doing all they can to convince Koch to join them, with Manchester United now in the running, Leeds United’s number five may find his bitter rivals’ interest hard to turn down, especially as it would mean making a return back to the Premier League.