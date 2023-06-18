Everton eyeing double summer Leeds United swoop

Everton are considering trying to sign two Leeds United players.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Transfers, who claim the Toffees are interested in securing Jack Harrison and Wilfried Gnonto in time for the start of next season.

Both wingers are expected to depart Elland Road this summer after the Yorkshire giants were relegated back to the Championship on the final day of the 2022-23 season.

Harrison, 26, has been of particular interest to clubs still in the Premier League. Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United were rumoured to have wanted him during the January transfer window, however, ahead of what turned out to be a tough run-in, the Whites opted to retain the former Manchester City ace.

That could be set to change this summer though. The 26-year-old, although unlikely to see the Magpies come back in for him following their acquisition of Anthony Gordon, is now wanted by Everton, presumably to replace the aforementioned winger.

As for Gnonto, although the Italian has been linked with a return to Serie A, Everton’s proposed double approach could see the 19-year-old move to Goodison Park in a deal that would see him make an instant return to England’s top flight.