With the Europa Conference Final victory now firmly consigned to the memory bank, West Ham need to start to plan for the new 2023/24 season.

A Europa League campaign alongside their Premier League season and domestic cup competitions means that David Moyes can’t afford to have any passengers in his squad.

The east Londoners picked up in the latter half of last season but were, European football aside, fairly poor and routine for the most part in 2022/23.

There’s already just a month until clubs begin their pre-season training and matches again, so if they’re able to get transfer business done early, it’s of clear benefit.

One player that’s seriously underperformed for the Hammers was their £35.5m (Sky Sports) signing last summer, Gianluca Scamacca.

The player joined from Sassuolo, and putting aside his injury troubles, he was never the right fit for the Hammers, which his three Premier League goals (WhoScored) will attest to.

It’s no wonder then that the player himself has agreed terms with Serie A giants, Roma, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

There’s unlikely to be anyone from West Ham that would stand in his way, albeit any deal would need to direct approval of the Hammers board before allowing Scamacca to head back to Roma.

If that happens in a timely fashion the east Londoners could start to reinvest, however, the report also states that Roma would prefer a loan deal rather than permanent, and that’s unlikely to suit the Hammers.