West Ham forward has agreed transfer terms with another club

West Ham FC
Posted by

With the Europa Conference Final victory now firmly consigned to the memory bank, West Ham need to start to plan for the new 2023/24 season.

A Europa League campaign alongside their Premier League season and domestic cup competitions means that David Moyes can’t afford to have any passengers in his squad.

The east Londoners picked up in the latter half of last season but were, European football aside, fairly poor and routine for the most part in 2022/23.

There’s already just a month until clubs begin their pre-season training and matches again, so if they’re able to  get transfer business done early, it’s of clear benefit.

One player that’s seriously underperformed for the Hammers was their £35.5m (Sky Sports) signing last summer, Gianluca Scamacca.

Gianluca Scamacca in action for West Ham

The player joined from Sassuolo, and putting aside his injury troubles, he was never the right fit for the Hammers, which his three Premier League goals (WhoScored) will attest to.

It’s no wonder then that the player himself has agreed terms with Serie A giants, Roma, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea owners take first steps into multi-club ownership with majority stake in Ligue Un outfit
Chelsea set to make offer for 21-year-old EPL midfielder
Photo: Cristiano Ronaldo enjoys a well-earned family holiday after long 2022/23 campaign

There’s unlikely to be anyone from West Ham that would stand in his way, albeit any deal would need to direct approval of the Hammers board before allowing Scamacca to head back to Roma.

If that happens in a timely fashion the east Londoners could start to reinvest, however, the report also states that Roma would prefer a loan deal rather than permanent, and that’s unlikely to suit the Hammers.

More Stories David Moyes David Sullivan Gianluca Scamacca Jarrod Bowen Michail Antonio

1 Comment

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.