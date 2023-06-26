Report: Tottenham star linked with a surprise move to Inter Milan

Inter Milan are interested in signing Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris, according to the report from Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport.

It has been widely reported that Tottenham are looking to sell the Frenchman this summer and the player himself has admitted his desire to leave the club in search for a new challenge.

Tottenham have already found a replacement for him in Italian goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario who is on the verge of completing a transfer to the North London club for just £16m.

Inter Milan’s first choice goalkeeper has also been linked with a move away with the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United linked with him.

Mauricio Pochettino wants a new number one for his Chelsea team and Onana has been identified as one of the main candidates.

Onana’s move away would mean Inter will need a number one and according to the Italian outlet they have identified Hugo Lloris and PSG’s Keylor Navas as two potential replacements.

The report also claims that Tottenham’s imminent signing of Vicario would allow Lloris to leave in the coming weeks.

Hugo Lloris has been a loyal servant to the club but with age catching up with him, Spurs are now looking to cash in on him in particular after his poor performances this past season which saw him make a number of unforced errors leading directly to goals. Perhaps a move away from Spurs will help him find his form again.

He has also been linked with a move to his hometown club Nice as well as Saudi club Al-Hilal who offered him a lucrative deal that would see his current wages triple.