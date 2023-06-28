Leeds player will start pre-season at new club next week

Real Betis are feeling optimistic about their chances of signing Marc Roca from Leeds United in time for their pre-season tour next month.

The Spanish club has been actively pursuing the talented midfielder and have been engaged in negotiations with Leeds United over a potential transfer deal since the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

Marc Roca’s technical abilities and experience make him an attractive target for Real Betis, who are looking to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season. The club’s management and coaching staff are eager to secure the player’s services, believing that he would be a valuable addition to their midfield.

While the negotiations between Real Betis and Leeds United are still ongoing, there is a sense of optimism surrounding the potential agreement. Both clubs seem open to reaching a mutually beneficial deal, and the impending pre-season, which is set to start on 4 July, adds urgency to the discussions.