28-yr-old will ‘speak with the manager’ and ‘make a decision’ on his Arsenal future

Arsenal winger Nicolas Pépé is set to return to the club this summer.

The 28-year-old finger was on loan at OGC Nice and he will look to sort out his long-term future in the coming weeks.

The winger scored eight goals across all competitions and it remains to be seen whether Mikel Arteta is prepared to provide him with opportunities at the North London club next season.

The player has revealed to Colinteerview that Nice did not have the option to sign him permanently and therefore he has to return to his parent club. He also revealed that he is unsure of his future and he will hold talks with the manager regarding his long-term future at Arsenal.

He said: “Because I was loaned with a loan without an option to buy, I have to go back to Arsenal. After that, we don’t know. Go back there, see, speak with the manager and everyone to see everyone’s ideas, and only then make a decision.” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o9iMG4I0Mxs&ab_channel=Colinterview-OhMyGoal

Pepe was signed for a fee of around £72 million back in 2019, but he has failed to live up to the expectations. There is no doubt that the 28-year-old has the talent to make a big difference for Arsenal in the final third, but he has struggled to adapt to the Premier League.

Arsenal could certainly use more quality and depth in the attacking unit next season. Pepe could be a useful squad player for the Gunners.

Arsenal were overly reliant on Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli last season and Arteta will need a deeper squad to compete on all fronts. Having someone like Pepe would allow Arsenal to rotate the squad more often.

If the 28-year-old is willing to take on the role of a squad player, there could be an opportunity for him to salvage his Arsenal career. Alternatively, the two parties could look to part ways permanently this summer.