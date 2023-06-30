Club want West Ham midfield target sold immediately, agreement close

Recent reports suggest that West Ham United are edging closer to securing the signature of Denis Zakaria from Juventus.

The Swiss international midfielder has been on the radar of several top clubs across Europe, including French side RC Lens, making this potential transfer a significant coup for the Hammers.

Zakaria, known for his physicality, technical ability, and defensive prowess, has showcased his talent during his time at Borussia Monchengladbach and later with Juventus before spending last season on loan with Chelsea.

The midfielder’s versatility makes him an attractive prospect for West Ham, who are looking to bolster their squad for the upcoming season following Arsenal’s impending agreement to sign Declan Rice.

If the deal goes through, Zakaria’s arrival at the London Stadium would undoubtedly strengthen the Hammers’ midfield options. The 26-year-old would bring much-needed depth and quality to David Moyes’ side, enhancing their chances of competing at a higher level in the Premier League and potentially making another strong impact in European competitions following last season’s incredible Conference League trophy win.