Bournemouth keen to sign long-serving Newcastle player; Magpies would be open to sell

Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow could reportedly get the chance to stay in the Premier League after all.

Although Darlow is widely expected to leave St James’ Park this summer, it may be that he’ll still get the chance to pick a move to a top flight club.

According to latest reports, Bournemouth are the latest club to join the race for Darlow, who has also previously been targeted by Blackburn Rovers, Hull City and Middlesbrough.

Newcastle need to offload a few players to stay in line with Financial Fair Play, so fans will hope a backup player like Darlow can be shifted soon in order to help fund more signings.

