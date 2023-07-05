European giants send second bid to Chelsea to lure 24-year-old away

AC Milan have sent a second bid to Chelsea in order to bring Christian Pulisic to the San Siro after their opening offer was rejected by the Premier League club.

The package is believed to be worth up to €22m (£18.9m), report The Athletic, a big improvement on their opening €14m offer for the USA international.

Pulisic already has an agreement in place with Milan and wants to make the move to the Serie A giants over the rest of the competition for his signature. A deal for the winger is likely to get done as the two clubs have a strong relationship after exchanging players over the years – Ruben Loftus-Cheek being the latest to move between the two clubs.

Lyon matched Chelsea’s €25m asking price for Pulisic earlier this week but the American prefers a move to Milan.

The 24-year-old was tipped for big things when he joined the West London club but the move has not worked out for the winger. Pulisic played just 813 minutes in all competitions last season with only nine of his 25 appearances from the start.

A move should be very beneficial for his career and AC Milan is a very exciting project to be joining.