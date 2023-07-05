World Cup winner would love to work with Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea

Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez is believed to want to make a move to Chelsea this summer and would love to work with fellow Argentine Mauricio Pochettino at the West London club.

That is according to Football Insider, who reports that the World Cup winner would love to make the switch to the Premier League after an impressive second half to the season with Inter last time around and the 25-year-old could be the answer to the Blues’ striker issues.

The Argentina star would love to work with Pochettino and the new Chelsea coach is also said to have a strong admiration for his countryman.

Chelsea have a good relationship with Inter and it could be an easy deal to complete should the Premier League club decide to make a move. The Serie A side want to bring Romelu Lukaku back to Italy this summer and maybe the Belgian star can be used in a potential deal.

Pochettino is in the market for a pressing forward and Martinez would tick a lot of boxes for the Chelsea manager. Football Insider report that Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic and Randal Kolo Muani of Eintracht Frankfurt are also on the Blues’ shortlist as they look to put the finishing touches on their squad for the new campaign.

Martinez would be a great signing for Chelsea should they get it done but there is a very long way to go before fans see the World Cup winner at Stamford Bridge.