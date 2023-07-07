European giants confident of landing Chelsea star within next 48 hours

AC Milan are getting closer to signing Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic and believe they can strike a deal within the next 48 hours with the Premier League club.

According to Fabrizio Romano, AC Milan and Chelsea are advancing into the final stages of their negotiations for the American international with the Serie A giants set to part ways with €22m in order to sign the winger – a bid which was sent on Wednesday.

Contact between the two European giants will take place again on Friday, reports Fabrizio Romano, and Milan are said to be confident of getting the green light in the next 24/48 hours to complete the signing of Pulisic.

AC Milan and Chelsea will have final direct contact on Friday to get Pulisic deal done. ????? #ACMilan Milan, confident to have green light in 24/48h. Pulisic personally asked Chelsea to go and try new experience after multiple negotiations collapsed for his exit in 2022. pic.twitter.com/lPRhOiW3Zo — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 6, 2023

Pulisic is believed to really want to join Milan and personally asked Chelsea to go. The winger is hoping that the move can help revive his career after coming to a standstill at Stamford Bridge over the last few seasons.

With just one year remaining on his contract, it is in the interest of Chelsea to sell the American star this summer. From the player’s point of view, with the World Cup happening in his home country in 2026, it is important that the captain of the US national team is regularly playing and the 24-year-old believes Milan is the best place to be in the lead-up to that tournament.