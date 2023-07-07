European giants confident of landing Chelsea star within next 48 hours

Chelsea FC
Posted by

AC Milan are getting closer to signing Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic and believe they can strike a deal within the next 48 hours with the Premier League club.

According to Fabrizio Romano, AC Milan and Chelsea are advancing into the final stages of their negotiations for the American international with the Serie A giants set to part ways with €22m in order to sign the winger – a bid which was sent on Wednesday.

Contact between the two European giants will take place again on Friday, reports Fabrizio Romano, and Milan are said to be confident of getting the green light in the next 24/48 hours to complete the signing of Pulisic.

More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: European heavyweight ‘open to talks’ over Liverpool target as transfer stance pivots
Manchester United to offer £50 million for 16-goal target
Christian Falk: Daniel Levy furious as Harry Kane talks may have inspired Bayern threat

Pulisic is believed to really want to join Milan and personally asked Chelsea to go. The winger is hoping that the move can help revive his career after coming to a standstill at Stamford Bridge over the last few seasons.

With just one year remaining on his contract, it is in the interest of Chelsea to sell the American star this summer. From the player’s point of view, with the World Cup happening in his home country in 2026, it is important that the captain of the US national team is regularly playing and the 24-year-old believes Milan is the best place to be in the lead-up to that tournament.

More Stories Christian Pulisic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.