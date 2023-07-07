Everton plotting Leeds United raid for £18 million star

According to recent reports, Everton are looking to capitalise on Leeds United’s relegation back to the Championship.

That’s according to a recent report from TalkSPORT, who claims the Toffees are keen to secure a ‘bargain deal’ for winger Wilfried Gnonto.

Everton are thought to have identified the need for attacking reinforcements to bolster their squad for the upcoming season.

The Merseyside club will undoubtedly want to distance themselves from another relegation dog-fight that almost saw them relegated last season, and with Gnonto’s impressive goal-scoring record, as well as his ability to create opportunities, the Toffees see him as a perfect fit for their goals next time out.

The 20-year-old, who is valued at £18 million (TM) has exhibited remarkable speed, agility, and a keen eye for goal, making him a nightmare for defenders. His ability to operate in multiple attacking positions, coupled with his technical skills, has made him an attractive prospect for many clubs, including Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea, who were previously linked, although speculation of a move to Stamford Bridge for the young Italian has since gone quiet.

While Gnonto’s likely departure from Leeds may be a consequence of their relegation, it presents an opportunity for Everton to secure a highly talented player at a reasonable price.

During his first, and potentially last, year with Leeds United, Gnonto, who has four years left on his deal, scored four and set up four in 28 games in all competitions.