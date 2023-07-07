Man United in talks to loan Mason Greenwood to surprise European club

According to recent reports, Manchester United are in talks with Atalanta regarding a potential loan deal for Mason Greenwood.

That’s according to Manchester Evening News’ Samuel Luckhurst, who claims the Red Devils are in discussions over a possible deal that would see Rasmus Hojlund and Greenwood trade places, with the latter’s proposed switch being temporary.

The news comes sometime after Greenwood, 21, saw all charges previously bought against him, including attempted rape, dropped due to a lack of evidence.

Now free to resume his day-to-day duties, including playing professional football again, Erik Ten Hag has been faced with the conundrum of working out what to do with the 21-year-old.

And while the Red Devils have a solid interest in signing Hojlund, who is viewed as a possible alternative to Tottenham’s Harry Kane, Greenwood has also found himself at the centre of talks.

Interestingly, United’s number 11 is contracted to the Red Devils until 2025 but the club have an option to add another year on, so although there is no immediate danger of seeing the young forward leave, there will certainly be a lot of interest in how he performs next season – regardless of where he plays.